Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,704,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

