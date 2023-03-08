Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

