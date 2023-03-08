TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Buys 19,968 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned approximately 3.34% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 106.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.