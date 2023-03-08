TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Has $91.06 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,096 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 11.0% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $91,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 535,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 172,931 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 503,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 458,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 395,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CHKEW stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $102.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.