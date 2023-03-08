TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 389.66%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 462.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 122,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,629,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 97,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

