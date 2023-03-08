Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Workday accounts for 0.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Workday stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

