The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,047,000 after buying an additional 158,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,400 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $629,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $629,755.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.