The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.80 and a 200-day moving average of $310.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $429.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.