The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $220,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after acquiring an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after acquiring an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

