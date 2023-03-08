The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 274.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

Shares of EL opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.77 and its 200-day moving average is $240.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

