The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,460 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $253,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $247.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

