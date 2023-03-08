The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Kraft Heinz worth $114,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.7 %

KHC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.