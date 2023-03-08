The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Benchmark

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

LSXMA opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

