The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 291.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.62.

PGR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.86. 483,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,593. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

