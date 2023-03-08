The Progressive Co. (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $144.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.48. Progressive has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Progressive by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.