Theleme Partners LLP Has $78.49 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.8% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $78,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 786,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.