Think Investments LP Acquires Shares of 224,247 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 224,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,000. HDFC Bank makes up 4.0% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576,234 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $98,820,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. 194,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

