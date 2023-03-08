Third Avenue Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 3.0% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. 1,125,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

