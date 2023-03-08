Third Avenue Management LLC Sells 4,013 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Third Avenue Management LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 2.4% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 397,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,256. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

