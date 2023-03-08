Third Avenue Management LLC Trims Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Third Avenue Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 129,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners Profile

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

