THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.52 billion.

THOR Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

THO opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,637,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

