THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.54 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

THO stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,637,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.