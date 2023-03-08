Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Up 4.4%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 206,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 560,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

