ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. ThredUp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ThredUp by 138.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,904,679 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395,834 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

