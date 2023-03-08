ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $245.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ThredUp by 138.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

