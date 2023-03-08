Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0351

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $351.18 million and approximately $37.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00036964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021652 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00221481 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,150.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002855 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903378 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03612262 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $38,106,600.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

