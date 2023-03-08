Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $235,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.54. 2,917,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

