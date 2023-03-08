Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.81. 1,120,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,063. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

