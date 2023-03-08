Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $129.53 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Zoetis worth $129,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. 374,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,292. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

