Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $135.43 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,110,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 294,488 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $135,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UBER traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,997,092. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.