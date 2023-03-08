Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $157.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NVR were worth $157,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $26.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,329.04. 11,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,025.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4,556.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,500.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

