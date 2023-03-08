Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $104,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 236,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,538 shares of company stock worth $6,989,553. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 302,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,517. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

