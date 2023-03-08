Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $206,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

