Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,853 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $114,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,630,000 after buying an additional 266,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 682,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

