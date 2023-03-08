Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 237,101 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,436,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,101 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $96,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 396,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 881,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,967. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.