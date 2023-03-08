Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $144,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. 3,268,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $109.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

