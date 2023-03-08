Thunderbird Partners LLP Buys New Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. GitLab makes up approximately 1.7% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of GitLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 209,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 376,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,897. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

