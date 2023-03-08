Thunderbird Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Thunderbird Partners LLP reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,584 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,614 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for about 15.3% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Western Digital worth $55,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after buying an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 31.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,715 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,029,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 171,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 851,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

