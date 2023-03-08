TIG Advisors LLC Acquires 735,152 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,152 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines comprises approximately 0.8% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Spirit Airlines worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $3,644,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.1% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 64.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 1,320,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.