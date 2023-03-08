TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 153,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cano Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 1,381,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,104,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.08. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health Company Profile

CANO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.