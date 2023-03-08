TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $70.64 Million Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 739,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,641,000. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises approximately 2.6% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. 54,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.27.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

