TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 222,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cowen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cowen by 188.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of COWN remained flat at $38.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.