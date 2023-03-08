Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 155,132 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,132 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.27% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700,940. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

