Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 606,419 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,419 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 3.21% of OLO worth $40,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 1,446,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OLO by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after buying an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after buying an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 281,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,223. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

