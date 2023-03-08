Tiger Global Management LLC Has $1.50 Billion Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,860,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 665,334 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 13.8% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,501,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $673,008,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,782,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 4,052,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 517.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

