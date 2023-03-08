Tiger Global Management LLC Has $203.81 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tiger Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,319,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,693,367 shares during the period. NU comprises 1.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of NU worth $203,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NU by 3,385.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NU by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 4.8 %

NU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,925,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,748,004. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.06. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NU Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.