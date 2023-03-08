Tiger Global Management LLC Increases Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419,945 shares during the quarter. Li Auto comprises about 3.6% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Li Auto worth $396,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Li Auto by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 136,456 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 6,299,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

