Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 5,858,669 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,858,669 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for 1.0% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $106,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of S. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 4,263,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,416. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,460 shares of company stock worth $12,787,357 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

