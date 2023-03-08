Tiger Management L.L.C. Invests $4.46 Million in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 279,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned 0.37% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 99,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,210. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

