Tikvah Management LLC Grows Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,500 shares during the period. Quanterix comprises approximately 3.3% of Tikvah Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tikvah Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Quanterix worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 24,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,390. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $472.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

